Ramel Keyton headshot

Ramel Keyton News: Makes one catch in eight games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Keyton secured one of three targets for seven yards across eight regular-season appearances with the Raiders in 2024.

Keyton managed to push for reserve snaps on Las Vegas' active roster as a rookie, a notable accomplishment after having gone undrafted out of Tennessee. He played 41 snaps on offense and 64 snaps on special teams. The 6-foot-2 wideout remains under contract with the Raiders through the 2025 campaign.

Ramel Keyton
Las Vegas Raiders
