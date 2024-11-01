Ramel Keyton News: Signed to active roster
Keyton was signed to the Raiders' active roster Friday.
Keyton will get another chance with the active roster after spending the first two weeks of the season as a healthy scratch before joining the practice squad in late September. The undrafted rookie will replace Tyreik McAllister as a depth option at wide receiver behind the likes of Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker in Week 9 against the Bengals.
