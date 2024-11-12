Rashad Fenton News: Tries out for Texans

Houston hosted Fenton (undisclosed) for a tryout Friday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Fenton's last attempt at making an NFL roster was with the Cardinals in 2023, but he was placed on injured reserve during training camp with an unspecified injury. He last saw NFL regular-season action in 2022 with the Falcons and Chiefs, during which he logged 28 tackles (21 solo) and two pass defenses across seven regular-season games.