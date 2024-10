The Texans waived Weaver on Tuesday.

Weaver caught on with the Texans in early September after being waived by the Titans at the end of training camp. He played just 40 snaps (14 on defense, 26 on special teams) across three regular-season outings but did not record a tackle over that span. Should he clears waivers, Weaver will look to catch on with a team in need of depth at defensive end.