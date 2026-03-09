Rashan Gary News: Deal to Dallas in the works
The Packers are finalizing a deal to send Gary to the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per Schefter, the Cowboys are slated to exchange a 2027 fourth-round draft pick for Gary. Reports surfaced Friday that the 2019 first-rounder could be moved, and it appears as though that's about to happen. In 16 regular-season games in 2025, Gary recorded 45 tackles (25 solo), including 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rashan Gary See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Giants-Patriots Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips100 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Broncos-Commanders Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips100 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 13 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips101 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Bears-Eagles Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips102 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 13 Game Previews: Thanksgiving Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips103 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rashan Gary See More