Rashan Gary News: Deal to Dallas in the works

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 6:55am

The Packers are finalizing a deal to send Gary to the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, the Cowboys are slated to exchange a 2027 fourth-round draft pick for Gary. Reports surfaced Friday that the 2019 first-rounder could be moved, and it appears as though that's about to happen. In 16 regular-season games in 2025, Gary recorded 45 tackles (25 solo), including 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble.

