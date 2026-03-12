Rashan Gary headshot

Rashan Gary News: Deal to Dallas made official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Gary was officially traded to the Cowboys from Green Bay on Wednesday, Patrik Walker of Dallas' official site reports.

The Cowboys' trade for Gary in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick sent back to the Packers was made official Wednesday, with the beginning of the new league year. A 2019 first-round pick, Gary will shore up a Dallas defensive front anchored at DT by All-Pro Quinnen Williams and former Green Bay teammate Kenny Clark, providing a foundation for the pass rush to get home. Walker reports that Gary will be tasked to line up both at defensive end and outside linebacker in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme, an every-down role that figures to be friendly for his fantasy value in IDP formats.

Rashan Gary
Dallas Cowboys
