Rashan Gary News: Records 7.5 sacks in 2024

Gary finished the 2024 season with 47 tackles (26 solo), including 7.5 sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season contests.

Gary started all 17 games for Green Bay and matched his previous career high with his 47 tackles. The 2019 first-rounder has logged at least 5.0 sacks in five consecutive seasons and is up to 39.0 for his career. Gary was named to his first Pro Bowl this past season and has three years left on a four-year, $96 million extension he signed with the Packers in October of 2023. Gary is equally as good defending the run as he is at rushing the passer off the edge for Green Bay.