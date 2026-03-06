Rashan Gary News: Remains with Green Bay
Gary remains with the Packers on Friday, but all options remain on the table regarding his future in Green Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gary posted-then-deleted a farewell message earlier Friday, but it appears it was premature. It sounds like the Packers could be trying to trade the edge rusher before outright releasing him. However it shakes out, the toothpaste is already out of the tube, and it sounds like Gary's time in Green Bay could be coming to a close in the near future. Gary has two years remaining on a four-year, $96 million extension and carries a massive $28 million cap number for the 2026 season. Gary has posted back-to-back 7.5-sack seasons since signing the extension.
