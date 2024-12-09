Rashan Gary News: Sacks Goff in Week 14

Gary logged three tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Green Bay's 34-31 loss to Detroit.

Gary got to Jared Goff late in the first quarter for a three-yard loss, which led to the Lions punting on the next play. Gary logged 2.5 sacks over the Packers' first nine games of the regular season, but in the four games since the Week 10 bye he's tallied 3.0 sacks. He'll look to add to his total in Week 15 against Geno Smith and the Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 15.