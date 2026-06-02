Rashawn Slater headshot

Rashawn Slater Injury: Should return for training camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Slater (kneecap) said Wednesday that he should be cleared for training camp, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

Slater is closer to returning from the knee injury that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2025 campaign. Once healthy, the 27-year-old should resume his role as the team's starting left tackle for the upcoming campaign.

Rashawn Slater
Los Angeles Chargers
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