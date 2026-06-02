Rashawn Slater Injury: Should return for training camp
Slater (kneecap) said Wednesday that he should be cleared for training camp, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.
Slater is closer to returning from the knee injury that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2025 campaign. Once healthy, the 27-year-old should resume his role as the team's starting left tackle for the upcoming campaign.
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