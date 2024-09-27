Fantasy Football
Rashawn Slater Injury: Won't play vs. Chiefs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 27, 2024

Slater (pectoral) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against Kansas City.

Slater injured his pectoral during the Chargers' Week 3 loss to the Steelers. He wasn't able to practice all week, but with the Bolts on a bye for Week 5, he'll have more time to rest and heal ahead of Week 6 against the Broncos on Oct. 13. Jamaree Salyer saw additional snaps in Week 3 after Slater left the game. Salyer and Foster Sarell are candidates to start at left tackle for Sunday's contest.

