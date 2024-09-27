Rashawn Slater Injury: Won't play vs. Chiefs

Slater (pectoral) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against Kansas City.

Slater injured his pectoral during the Chargers' Week 3 loss to the Steelers. He wasn't able to practice all week, but with the Bolts on a bye for Week 5, he'll have more time to rest and heal ahead of Week 6 against the Broncos on Oct. 13. Jamaree Salyer saw additional snaps in Week 3 after Slater left the game. Salyer and Foster Sarell are candidates to start at left tackle for Sunday's contest.