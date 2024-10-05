Rashee Rice Injury: Getting knee procedure next week

Rice (knee) will have a procedure on his knee early next week to determine the severity of his injury and next steps, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport suggests that there is a "(small) glimmer of hope" about the receiver's outlook, which doesn't offer much clarity except to indicate that Rice isn't yet being ruled out for the season. The 24-year-old has already been placed on injured reserve, so regardless of the outcome of next week's procedure, the earliest he could return to game action is Nov. 10 versus Denver. With Rice out for at least four games, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson and JuJu Smith-Schuster figure to lead Kansas City's receiving corps for the foreseeable future.