Rashee Rice Injury: May have only LCL injury

Rice will require surgery to repair his right LCL, but there's a chance that's the only ligament in that knee that needs to be repaired, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN mimicked Rapoport's report, while noting there's "optimism" that his knee issue isn't as significant as initially believed. Rice's procedure Tuesday ultimately will determine the precise nature of the injury and the likely corresponding recovery timeline. It remains unclear if Rice has any chance to return to action this season, whether it could be by Week 18 or even during the playoffs, but he currently must reside on injured reserve until at least Nov. 10.