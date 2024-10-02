Rashee Rice Injury: Optimism from Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that he hopes Rice (knee) can return soon, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Early concerns about an ACL tear have given way to a more optimistic tone, although Rice has already been ruled out for Week 5 against the Saints and seems likely to miss additional time. He's still in the process of getting multiple doctors' opinions on the injury to figure out a recovery and rehab plan, which means he isn't totally out of the woods in terms of undergoing surgery and/or requiring a long-term absence. Mahomes mentioned wideouts Justin Watson and JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Noah Gray as candidates to take on larger roles while Rice is unavailable.