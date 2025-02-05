Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rashee Rice headshot

Rashee Rice Injury: Recovery proceeding well

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Rice (knee) is doing well in his recovery from October surgery undergone to repair the LCL in his right knee, which he called "a good sign for next year," Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Rice remains on IR and isn't a candidate to contribute for Kansas City's matchup against the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but he is now nearing the end of the four-month recovery timeframe carried by his initial procedure, which also addressed a tear of his hamstring tendon. As such, the 2023 third-round pick seemingly remains on track to kick off the 2025 campaign at full health. Rice operated as Patrick Mahomes' clear top target in the four regular-season games he managed to suit up for in 2024, and if injury setbacks aren't a factor, he could pick up exactly where he left off next year. He will, however, still be a candidate for a future suspension related to a Dallas hit-and-run car crash that occurred last March, and for which Rice received criminal charges.

Rashee Rice
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now