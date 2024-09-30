Rashee Rice Injury: Tests still ongoing, out for Week 5

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that Rice (knee) will not be available Week 5 against the Saints and that tests have not yet confirmed the severity of his injury, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Kansas City reportedly fears that Rice suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Chargers, but the extent of the standout receiver's issue hasn't yet been fully confirmed. Rice was carted off the field early Sunday as the result of quarterback Patrick Mahomes colliding with his knee, with both players attempting to make a tackle in the aftermath of an interception. A serious injury for Rice would constitute a brutal blow for an offense already thin at the skill positions, especially with fellow starting wideout Hollywood Brown (shoulder) not expected to return until the postseason, at the earliest, and starting running back Isiah Pacheco (fibula) recovering from surgery and not expected to come off IR until at least late October. Travis Kelce and rookie first-rounder Xavier Worthy figure to act as the centerpieces of Kansas City's passing game as long as Rice is sidelined, while Justin Watson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman also stand to see their roles grow.