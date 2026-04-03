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Rashee Rice News: Not facing league discipline

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

The NFL announced Friday that Rice (concussion) "has not engaged in conduct that violates the personal conduct policy," and the wide receiver won't face discipline as a result, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rice's 2025 campaign ended after Week 15 due to a concussion, capping him to a 53-571-5 line on 78 targets in eight regular-season appearances. In the meantime, allegations from his former girlfriend arose on Jan. 7, which was another in a series of off-the-field issues for the three-year pro, according to Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com. After looking into the matter, the league won't levy any sort of punishment on Rice, citing "insufficient evidence," per NFL PR rep Brian McCarthy. Due to his production through three seasons, Rice is poised to be the Chiefs' No. 1 WR in 2026, but his rookie contract is up afterward, and how the team proceeds in this year's draft could be telling for his future in Kansas City for 2027 and beyond.

Rashee Rice
Kansas City Chiefs
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