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Rashee Rice News: Violates probation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2026 at 2:56pm

Rice was placed in custody Tuesday and sentenced to 30 days in jail for violating terms of his probation with a positive test for THC, Matt Foster of KSHB reports.

Rice is scheduled to be released June 16, ruling him out for the rest of Kansas City's offseason program. An NFL suspension may be coming this summer, with Rice unlikely to get much sympathy after violating the terms of his probation from the same arrest that led to his six-game suspension to open the 2025 campaign. The league also looked into domestic-violence allegations against Rice at the beginning of the offseason, ultimately citing "insufficient evidence" in early April.

Rashee Rice
Kansas City Chiefs
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