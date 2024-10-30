Rasheen Ali Injury: Begins week with DNP
Ali (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
The rookie running back from Marshall has been sidelined for each of the Ravens' last two games due to an ankle issue, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he could be in jeopardy of missing even more time. Ali likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for Baltimore's Week 9 matchup against the Broncos.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now