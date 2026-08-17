Rasheen Ali Injury: Dealing with injury

Ali has an undisclosed injury that forced him to miss the Ravens' preseason opener Saturday against the Eagles, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The running back also had to sit for most of the practice week leading up to that contest, per Hensley. Ali recorded 763 kickoff-return yards in 2025, and if he can return soon enough, he should be in line to play a similar role this season. The fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft remains third on the running back depth chart behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill.