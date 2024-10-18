Fantasy Football
Rasheen Ali headshot

Rasheen Ali Injury: Doesn't practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 18, 2024 at 3:29pm

Ali (ankle) didn't practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Ali appears to be trending toward not playing in Monday night's matchup against the Buccaneers, as he downgraded from limited participation in Thursday's practice to a DNP on Friday. The rookie out of Marshall made his NFL debut in Baltimore's Week 6 win over the Commanders, playing just nine special-teams snaps. He'll likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Saturday in order to suit up in Week 7.

Rasheen Ali
Baltimore Ravens
