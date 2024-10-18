Rasheen Ali Injury: Doesn't practice Friday

Ali (ankle) didn't practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Ali appears to be trending toward not playing in Monday night's matchup against the Buccaneers, as he downgraded from limited participation in Thursday's practice to a DNP on Friday. The rookie out of Marshall made his NFL debut in Baltimore's Week 6 win over the Commanders, playing just nine special-teams snaps. He'll likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Saturday in order to suit up in Week 7.