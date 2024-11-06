Rasheen Ali Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Ali (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bengals.

Ali logged full practice sessions Tuesday and Wednesday, but his status for Week 10 will remain in question until the team releases its inactive list at about 6:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. Even if Ali is healthy, he could remain inactive in a coach's decision in the event Keaton Mitchell (knee) is moved to the active roster and makes his season debut Thursday.