Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rasheen Ali headshot

Rasheen Ali Injury: Logs limited practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Ali (hip) was a limited practice participant Tuesday.

Ali exited early from last Wednesday's Week 17 game due to a hip issue, but he was able to get on the field to practice (albeit in a limited fashion) during Baltimore's first session this week. The rookie running back's level of participation Wednesday and Thursday should shed more light on his likelihood of being able to suit up against the Browns on Saturday. Meanwhile, fellow backup ball carrier Justice Hill (concussion/illness) didn't practice at all Tuesday.

Rasheen Ali
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now