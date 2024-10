Ali (ankle) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Ali, a rookie fifth-round pick, came off IR on Oct. 12 after missing Baltimore's first five games due to a neck injury, but he then sustained an ankle issue after suiting up Week 6 against the Commanders. He'll have one more opportunity, on Friday, to get back on the practice field prior to Sunday's road game against the Browns.