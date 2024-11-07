Rasheen Ali Injury: Not suiting up Thursday

Ali (ankle) is inactive for Thursday's Week 10 contest against Cincinnati.

Ali was able to practice in full both Tuesday and Wednesday, but he isn't going to take the field on Thursday Night Football. The rookie's inactive status coincides with the season debut of fellow running back Keaton Mitchell, who was activated off the reserve/PUP list Thursday following a long layoff as a result of tearing the ACL in his left knee last December. With Mitchell officially back in the fold, Ali could have a hard time seeing game action on offense moving forward.