Rasheen Ali Injury: Now dealing with ankle injury

Ali (neck) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Ali missed the first five games of the regular season due to a neck injury, but he was able to return for Week 6 against the Commanders, during which he logged nine snaps on special teams. It appears the rookie fifth-rounder picked up an ankle injury in the process, which limited his practice participation Thursday. Ali will have two more chances to upgrade his practice participation ahead of Monday's showdown against the Buccaneers.