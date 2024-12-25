Rasheen Ali Injury: Out due to hip injury

Ali won't return to Wednesday's game at Houston due to a hip injury.

With Justice Hill (concussion) sidelined Wednesday, Ali got the first RB touch that didn't go to starter Derrick Henry, but that carry went for minus-3 yards, and his only other contribution was a 23-yard return on the opening kickoff. Ali will have plenty of time to recover for the Ravens' season finale on either Jan. 4 or 5 against the Browns.