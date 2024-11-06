Rasheen Ali Injury: Still iffy for Thursday

Ali (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bengals.

Ali logged back-to-back full practice sessions Tuesday and Wednesday, but his status for Week 10 will remain in question until the team releases its inactive list at about 6:45 PM ET on Thursday. Even if healthy, it's also possible Ali could remain sidelined as a coach's decision, if Keaton Mitchell (knee) is moved to the active roster and suits up for the game.