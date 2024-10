Ali (neck) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.

Ali landed on IR in early September due to a neck issue and sat out Baltimore's first five games. He was designated to return Oct. 3 but remained on IR until his activation Saturday. If he's cleared to suit up Sunday, Ali -- who is officially questionable for the contest -- could make his NFL regular-season debut, but he probably won't get many offensive snaps behind a healthy Derrick Henry and Justice Hill.