Rasheen Ali News: Missing Week 12
Ali (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's matchup against the Chargers.
The rookie from Marshall will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game Monday night. Ali has appeared in just one game this season, failing to record a stat across nine special-teams snaps. Baltimore's running back room will now consist of Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell in Week 13.
