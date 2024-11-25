Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Rasheen Ali headshot

Rasheen Ali News: Missing Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Ali (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's matchup against the Chargers.

The rookie from Marshall will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game Monday night. Ali has appeared in just one game this season, failing to record a stat across nine special-teams snaps. Baltimore's running back room will now consist of Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell in Week 13.

Rasheen Ali
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now