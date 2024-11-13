Rasheen Ali News: Off injury report
Ali (ankle) was absent from the Ravens' injury report Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Ali was sidelined for Baltimore's past four games due to an ankle injury; however, his omission from Wednesday's injury report suggests he's moved past the issue. The rookie from Marshall has appeared in just one game this season, failing to record a stat across nine special-teams snaps. He's expected to serve as the Ravens' No. 4 running back as the season progresses, playing behind Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell.
