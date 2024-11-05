Fantasy Football
Rasheen Ali

Rasheen Ali News: Upgrades to full practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Ali (ankle) was listed as a full practice participant on Tuesday's injury report.

Ali has been sidelined for the Ravens' last three games due to an ankle injury, but the rookie fifth-round pick appears to be on track to return against the Bengals on Thursday. Ali would serve as the No. 3 running back behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill if Keaton Mitchell (knee) is not activated from the PUP list before Thursday's game.

Rasheen Ali
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
