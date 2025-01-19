Fantasy Football
Rasheen Ali headshot

Rasheen Ali News: Won't play in divisional round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 2:46pm

Ali (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's divisional-round contest versus the Bills.

Ali was also inactive for last week's wild-card win against the Steelers, and it looks like the Ravens will once again roll with the three-man backfield of Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell in the divisional round. Ali, a rookie fifth-round pick out of Marshall, hasn't seen much playing time this season, recording 10 carries for 31 yards across six regular-season appearances.

Rasheen Ali
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
