Rashid Shaheed Injury: DNP on Monday's estimate

Shaheed (knee) was a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

Neither Shaheed nor Chris Olave (concussion) would have practiced had the Saints held practice Monday, which is a significant development with Thursday's game against the Saints right around the corner. Shaheed added to his outstanding start to the season with a punt return touchdown in Sunday's 51-27 loss to the Buccaneers, but he caught only one of seven targets from rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, who is in line for another start in place of Derek Carr (oblique). Bub Means (hand) was a full participant on Monday's estimate, while Cedrick Wilson (ankle) was a non-participant.