Rashid Shaheed Injury: Getting knee checked out

Shaheed, who was listed as a non-participanton Monday's practice estimate, is getting his knee checked out to determine the severity of the injury he sustained in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Per Underhill, there's some concern Shaheed could miss time, but more will be known in that regard after the wideout's knee gets evaluated further. With Chris Olave dealing with a concussion, the status of the Saints' top WRs is a concern for the team ahead of Thursday night's game against the Broncos. If neither are able to face Denver, added opportunities would be available for Mason Tipton, Cedrick Wilson and Bub Means.