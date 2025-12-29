The Seahawks have a short week to prepare for Saturday's NFC West showdown at San Francisco, so Shaheed would seem hard-pressed to make it all the way through the concussion protocol and play Week 18. In any case, how he's listed on Seattle's practice reports Tuesday through Thursday may shed light on his odds to suit up. With Cody White (groin) als banged-up in the wake of Week 17 action, the team currently has just four healthy wide receivers (Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Jake Bobo and Dareke Young) on the active roster.