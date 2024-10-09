Rashid Shaheed Injury: Tending to hip issue

Shaheed was a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a hip injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Aside from getting blanked on five targets Week 3 against the Eagles, Shaheed has surpassed 73 yards from scrimmage on the other four occasions and scored three receiving touchdowns overall. With a health concern now impacting his practice reps, his status will be one to monitor as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.