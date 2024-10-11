Rashid Shaheed News: Avoids injury designation

Shaheed (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Shaheed was a limited participant Thursday and Friday, after being listed as questionable on Wednesday's practice estimate. Avoiding an injury designation suggests he's expected to occupy his usual role, but that may prove less fruitful for fantasy managers with rookie Spencer Rattler replacing an injured Derek Carr (oblique) under center.