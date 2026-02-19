Rashid Shaheed headshot

Rashid Shaheed News: Interested in re-signing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Shaheed said Wednesday that he's "absolutely" interested in re-signing with Seattle, NFL.com's Eric Edholm reports.

Shaheed's snap share and target share dropped after a mid-season trade from New Orleans to Seattle, but he made splash plays for his new team -- both on offense and special teams -- en route to the Super Bowl. He'll now become a free agent in March if he doesn't first re-sign in Seattle, where fellow wideouts Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton (shin) remain under contract.

