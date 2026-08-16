Rashid Shaheed headshot

Rashid Shaheed News: Rested in Week 1 of preseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Shaheed didn't suit up for Saturday's 17-7 preseason loss to the Cowboys.

Shaheed was among the numerous Seahawks starters that sat out the preseason opener. Montorie Foster took advantage of his expanded role with five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown Saturday. Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains the undisputed No. 1 wide receiver for the Seahawks, while Shaheed, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo and possibly Foster or Emmanuel Henderson will compete for targets behind JSN. Shaheed is also projected to maintain his role as the primary return man on special teams.

Rashid Shaheed
Seattle Seahawks
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