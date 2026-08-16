Rashid Shaheed News: Rested in Week 1 of preseason
Shaheed didn't suit up for Saturday's 17-7 preseason loss to the Cowboys.
Shaheed was among the numerous Seahawks starters that sat out the preseason opener. Montorie Foster took advantage of his expanded role with five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown Saturday. Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains the undisputed No. 1 wide receiver for the Seahawks, while Shaheed, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo and possibly Foster or Emmanuel Henderson will compete for targets behind JSN. Shaheed is also projected to maintain his role as the primary return man on special teams.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rashid Shaheed See More
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)Yesterday
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP2 days ago
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination2 days ago
-
ADP Analysis
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo3 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round Guide to Ace a Yahoo Fantasy Football Draft4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rashid Shaheed See More