Rashid Shaheed News: Scores TD on special teams

Shaheed brought in one of seven targets for 11 yards, rushed once for two yards, returned one kickoff for 25 yards and ran back two punts for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 51-27 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Shaheed and rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler could barely connect during the latter's first taste of NFL action, with the speedy wideout's robust target tally going almost completely for naught. However, Shaheed still found a way to contribute for fantasy managers in leagues that factor in return production, as he put together an impressive return on his kickoff runback and then rattled off a 54-yard punt-return touchdown early in the second quarter for New Orleans' first trip to the end zone on the afternoon. Despite the inefficiency, the fact Rattler often looked Shaheed's way is encouraging, and the duo could therefore be due for more success in a Week 7 Thursday night home battle against the Broncos.