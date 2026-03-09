Rashid Shaheed News: Staying in Seattle
Shaheed is re-signing with the Seahawks on a three-year, $51 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It's a huge amount of money relative to Shaheed's limited receiving production after joining Seattle mid-season, but his work in the return game and as a ballcarrier couldn't have been better. He averaged more than 40 receiving yards per game in each of his three-plus seasons with New Orleans, which hints at upside to become Seattle's No. 2 WR with the benefit of a full offseason catching passes from QB Sam Darnold. That said, fellow wideouts Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton are still under contract in Seattle, giving Shaheed decent competition for playing time alongside target hog Jaxson Smith-Njigba.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rashid Shaheed See More
-
NFL Barometer
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Free-Agent WRs & TEs3 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine3 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison13 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown14 days ago
-
NFL Barometer
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Sam LaPorta Trending Up17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rashid Shaheed See More