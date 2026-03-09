Rashid Shaheed News: Staying in Seattle

Shaheed is re-signing with the Seahawks on a three-year, $51 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's a huge amount of money relative to Shaheed's limited receiving production after joining Seattle mid-season, but his work in the return game and as a ballcarrier couldn't have been better. He averaged more than 40 receiving yards per game in each of his three-plus seasons with New Orleans, which hints at upside to become Seattle's No. 2 WR with the benefit of a full offseason catching passes from QB Sam Darnold. That said, fellow wideouts Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton are still under contract in Seattle, giving Shaheed decent competition for playing time alongside target hog Jaxson Smith-Njigba.