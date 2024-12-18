Fantasy Football
Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Bateman was added to the injury report Wednesday as a limited participant due to a foot injury.

Bateman wasn't listed Tuesday when the Ravens released their first injury report for Saturday's home game against the Steelers. His Thursday practice participation and game status should provide a better idea about whether he's actually in any danger of missing Week 16. Fellow Ravens wideout Nelson Agholor (concussion) seems unlikely to play, leaving Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker as depth options while Diontae Johnson remains away from the team.

Rashod Bateman
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
