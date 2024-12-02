Fantasy Football
Rashod Bateman Injury: Injury not considered long-term

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Bateman's knee injury isn't believed to be a long-term thing, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Harbaugh said Bateman's knee is sore, and he's getting treatment this week. Bateman played 18 snaps in Sunday's Week 13 loss to the Eagles before leaving with the injury. In his absence, it was Tylan Wallace, not Diontae Johnson, who took over opposite Zay Flowers, with Nelson Agholor remaining the WR3. The Week 14 bye is coming at the right time for Bateman.

