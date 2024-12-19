Rashod Bateman Injury: Not practicing Thursday
Bateman (foot) wasn't spotted participating in practice Thursday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.
After practicing fully Tuesday, Bateman was listed as limited Wednesday, so his absence from Thursday's session is notable. Added context with regard to his status for Saturday's game against the Steelers is set to arrive later Thursday when the Ravens' Week 16 injury report is posted.
