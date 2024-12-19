Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rashod Bateman headshot

Rashod Bateman Injury: Not practicing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Bateman (foot) wasn't spotted participating in practice Thursday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After practicing fully Tuesday, Bateman was listed as limited Wednesday, so his absence from Thursday's session is notable. Added context with regard to his status for Saturday's game against the Steelers is set to arrive later Thursday when the Ravens' Week 16 injury report is posted.

Rashod Bateman
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now