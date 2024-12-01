Fantasy Football
Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman Injury: Out due to knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Bateman has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Eagles due to a knee injury.

Bateman left the field with a limp in the third quarter and was deemed unable to rejoin the offense for the rest of Week 13, ending it without being targeted by QB Lamar Jackson. Considering he was ruled out so quickly, there's a chance he could be in line for some sort of absence, but fortunately for Bateman the Ravens have a Week 14 bye on top to aid in his recovery.

Rashod Bateman
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
