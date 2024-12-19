Fantasy Football
Rashod Bateman Injury: Seen with walking boot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 10:26am

Bateman was spotted with a walking boot on his foot in the Ravens' locker room Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Bateman didn't practice Thursday, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, with the wideout's status for Saturday's game against the Steelers now looking uncertain. The Ravens' final Week 16 injury report will reveal whether Bateman has a chance of suiting of suiting up this weekend, which also applies to fellow WR Nelson Agholor (concussion).

