Rashod Bateman News: Best game of season Sunday

Bateman caught four of eight targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in the Week 5 win over the Bengals.

Bateman's role is settling in as he played 63 percent of the snaps, marking the third week in a row with a snap share north of 60 percent. However, he was far more active this week as he set season-highs in targets, catches and yards. History suggests that there won't be many weeks where Baltimore is going to the air over 40 times, though it's not out of the question for the Week 6 game against Washington which is expected to be the highest-scoring matchup of the week. With that in mind, Bateman could be a viable waiver wire candidate for teams in need of a bye-week replacement.