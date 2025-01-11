Rashod Bateman News: Early TD sparks offense

Bateman brought in both of his targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 28-14 playoff win over the Steelers.

Bateman got the scoring started for the Ravens when he brought in a 15-yard pass from Lamar Jackson to cap off a successful first drive on offense. The 25-year-old Bateman was used sparingly over the remainder of the contest despite operating as the team's No. 1 wideout sans Zay Flowers (knee). With the Ravens advancing to the divisional round, Flowers could potentially return next weekend. In that scenario, Bateman's elevated fantasy value from the wild-card round would return to marginal levels as opposed to carrying over to Baltimore's next matchup.