Rashod Bateman News: Four grabs in Sunday's win

Bateman caught all four of his targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Commanders.

Zay Flowers led the Ravens in receiving with a 9-132-0 line on nine targets, but Bateman made an impact with his limited looks. The receiving yards were a season high for the fourth-year wideout, but he's seen more than five targets in a game only once in four weeks. Bateman could be a factor again in a potentially high-scoring Week 7 clash with the Buccaneers.